Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

