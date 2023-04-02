Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

