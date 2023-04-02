Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

