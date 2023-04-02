Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $444.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

