Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Shares of A opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

