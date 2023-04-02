Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $218,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $277.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.