Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $95.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

