Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

