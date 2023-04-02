Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

