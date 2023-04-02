Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:BSEP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

