Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

