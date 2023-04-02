Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

KSSRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

