Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KWS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.30) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,758 ($33.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,824.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,662.34. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,080 ($25.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,303.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($35.39) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,769.63). Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.