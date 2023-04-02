Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Up 0.6 %

KBAL opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $451.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

