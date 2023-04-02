Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,887.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHODF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $27.40 to $30.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.14. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$24.88 and a 52-week high of C$34.19.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

