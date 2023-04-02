L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,527,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

