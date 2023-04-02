L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.