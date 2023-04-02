Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 4,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 2,044.48%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
Featured Articles
