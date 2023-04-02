Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 4,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 2,044.48%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

