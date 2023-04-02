Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 201,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $5.88 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -58.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

