Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$39.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$20.55 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$17.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.