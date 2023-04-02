Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $355.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

