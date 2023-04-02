Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGHL opened at $0.31 on Friday. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 137,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

