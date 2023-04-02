LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Trading Down 0.4%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 5,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

LMP Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

