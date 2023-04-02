Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Stock Up 22.5 %

LOCL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Local Bounti Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Local Bounti by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.