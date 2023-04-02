Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Local Bounti Stock Up 22.5 %
LOCL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
