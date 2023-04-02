Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $472.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

