London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £829,158.40 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($95.92) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($956,427.04).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,868 ($96.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,537.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,581.72. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($82.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,893.86 ($109.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,642.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

