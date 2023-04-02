Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

