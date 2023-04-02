Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

