Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.44 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

