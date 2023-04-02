Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after buying an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

