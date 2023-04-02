Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

