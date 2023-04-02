Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,704.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 209,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 203,619 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 611,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,955,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

