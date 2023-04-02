Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

