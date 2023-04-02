Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.