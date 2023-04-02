Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $425.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
