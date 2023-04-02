Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $425.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.76.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

