Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Magna International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MGA opened at $53.57 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

