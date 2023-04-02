Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,416 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

