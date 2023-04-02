Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $339,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

