Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $796,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

