Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $884,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.