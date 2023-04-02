Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $232,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

