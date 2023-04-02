Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 11,658 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,804,866 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

