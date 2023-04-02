Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 29,411 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 661.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

TWLO stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

