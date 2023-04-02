Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 468 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

