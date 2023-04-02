Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

