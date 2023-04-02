Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

