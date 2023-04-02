Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

