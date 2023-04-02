Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.56

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.15. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 51,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

