MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Head to Head Comparison

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MariMed and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MariMed
|$134.01 million
|0.99
|$13.47 million
|$0.03
|13.09
|Tauriga Sciences
|$280,000.00
|0.00
|-$3.63 million
|N/A
|N/A
MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.
Risk and Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MariMed
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Tauriga Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 116.56%.
Profitability
This table compares MariMed and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MariMed
|10.05%
|27.89%
|9.80%
|Tauriga Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
MariMed beats Tauriga Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MariMed
MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.
About Tauriga Sciences
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale, and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol/cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment is involved in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.
