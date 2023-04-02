MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Head to Head Comparison

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MariMed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.99 $13.47 million $0.03 13.09 Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MariMed has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 116.56%.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MariMed beats Tauriga Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

(Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Tauriga Sciences

(Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale, and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol/cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment is involved in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.