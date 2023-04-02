Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

